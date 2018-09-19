Tony Danza is up for a Taxi reboot

Reboot fever is all the rage, and Tony Danza is flagging down a taxi.

While discussing his upcoming project The Good Cop, Danza told EW he’d definitely give some serious thought to doing a Taxi reboot if the offer was on the table.

“The 40th anniversary was recently, and it was so gratifying to be number one on the call sheet 40 years later,” he remarks. “When I think about Taxi and how integral it was to my life and who I am, it’s almost like a temple. It was so great to work there. I would love to see it.”

Danza broke-out on the series, which aired on ABC from 1978-1982 and NBC from 1982-1983, as a down-on-his-luck boxer turned taxi driver Tony Banta. The role drew upon Danza’s own experiences as a fighter before he turned to acting. It earned him a 1980 Golden Globe nomination and a heap of fans.

While he isn’t interested in a reboot of his other hit series Who’s the Boss?, Danza says he’d be intrigued to see what Taxi might look like over 40 years later, saying, “We’d all be old taxi drivers, but we’d be doing it.”