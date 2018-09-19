The Haunting of Hill House trailer brings Shirley Jackson horrors to Netflix

There’s no one to wake you up from this nightmare, kiddos.

Netflix unveiled the new trailer for The Haunting of Hill House, a series based on the Shirley Jackson novel and created by Mike Flanagan, the imaginative director behind Hush, Oculus, and Gerald’s Game.

Flanagan reunites with Carla Gugino, who played the lead in Gerald’s Game (another Netflix release), and now plays the mother of a family plagued with the experiences of living in what would become the most haunted house in the country. The horror series bounces between the past to focus on the children’s upbringing and the future of their reunion as adults in the face of tragedy.

Listening to the little one ask his mother about what will happen if he gets “so sad and scared of the dark out there” that he puts “poison” in him for “years and years” until his “blood turns into poison” is enough to run chills down our backs. It’s certainly enough to drive the entire family crazy.

Just remember, you’re not losing your mind — “it’s that house.”

Netflix

Filling up this house of psychological (and actual) horrors are actors Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.

The Haunting of Hill House will debut on Netflix in time for Halloween on Oct. 12.