Make some noise, because the original sinner is in the house!

Imposters star Inbar Lavi makes her debut as former Garden of Eden resident Eve in this exclusive first look at season 4 of Lucifer, which will stream on Netflix since Fox canceled the show in May. In the new season, Eve abandons Adam and re-enters Lucifer’s orbit, as you can see in the image below, which shows a devious-looking Eve leaning against Lux’s bar while holding what appears to be an apple martini (because of course she is!).

John P. Fleener/Netflix

Co-showrunners and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich offered the following tease about Lavi’s character, who first appears in episode 3, to EW: “Eve, the original sinner herself, is back in Lucifer’s life. Does she want revenge for when he tempted her out of Eden oh so many years ago? Or something else entirely?”

Eve isn’t the show’s only pressing issue. In case you forgot: Chloe (Lauren German) finally saw Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) devil face in season 3’s cliffhanger ending, which was a long time coming and will have a major effect on the dynamic duo’s will-they, won’t-they relationship.

“I was very excited that we were finally gonna do that, and I think we had sort of earned that moment over three seasons,” Ellis told EW at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “Obviously, we’re gonna take on where we left off in terms of the repercussions of that reveal. That’s gonna be a big part of season 4.”

Lucifer will return with 10 episodes on Netflix.