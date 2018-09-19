Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah sing ‘Earth Angel’ with Jimmy Fallon through an app

Jimmy Fallon‘s main loves in life — at least according to his habits on The Tonight Show — are games, breaking during comedic sketches, and singing. He loves to sing. He’ll sing with Nintendo Switch’s Labo instruments, he’ll sing with classroom instruments, he’ll sing in the subway, and, as he proved again with Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah Tuesday night, he’ll sing through an iPad app.

The trio formed a new doo-wop group as they sang The Penguins’ “Earth Angel” with Loopy, an app that creates layers of looped recordings. Fallon loves this app, having used it before with Will Smith and Billy Joel. He, Clarkson, and Latifah then laid down background a cappella beats for the song before Fallon broke out with the main melody.

Watch in the video above.