Kelly Clarkson officially launching a daytime talk show

The rumors are true: Kelly Clarkson is launching her own daytime talk show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will premiere in the fall, 2019.

The one-hour series stars The Voice coach and Grammy winner and will serve as a lead into Ellen on NBC-owned stations.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

The new show is described as “ a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.”

Added Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations: “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

Reports that Clarkson was working on the project began leaking earlier in the year. The singer then apparently inadvertently mentioned the news ahead of the planned Wednesday morning announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.