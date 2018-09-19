Julie Chen Moonves not leaving Big Brother despite The Talk departure, source says

Julie Chen is not evicting herself from the Big Brother house.

Despite her departure from The Talk, the Big Brother host will stick around for the CBS reality show’s foreseeable future, a source tells EW. She has hosted the show, which is currently in its 20th season, for the past 18 years.

“She will continue to work on Big Brother and looks forward to hosting the show for years to come,” a separate source close to her also told PEOPLE.

Chen, who continues to support her husband, former CBS chief Leslie Moonves, amid his sexual misconduct scandal, addressed her departure from the popular daytime talk show The Talk in a videotaped message to viewers on Tuesday.

“Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son,” she said. “So I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

She added, “I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many years to come.”

Chen’s departure from The Talk came just over a week after CBS announced that Moonves was no longer the chairman and CEO of the network following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Chen made a subtle show of support for her husband on the last two episodes of Big Brother, using the surname Moonves for the first time in her sign-offs.