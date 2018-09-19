It’s been seven years since we’ve seen Jessica Lange’s Constance… and she’s still rockin’ that same hairdo.

Lange’s Emmy-winning character on Murder House, the first season of American Horror Story, makes her return to this year’s Apocalypse in an episode directed by costar Sarah Paulson. This is the first time Lange has been on the series since season 4’s Freak Show.

AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed the first image of the pair (and good friends) on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Apocalypse is the much anticipated mash-up of House and season 3’s Coven, and features Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the baby (and possible AntiChrist) whom Constance adopted at the end of season 1.