Emilia Clarke gets her first Game of Thrones tattoo

James Hibberd
September 19, 2018 at 11:48 PM EDT

Emilia Clarke is, quite literally, the girl with the dragon tattoos.

Yes, that’s tattoos, plural.

The Game of Thrones star showed off her new wrist tats on Instagram on Wednesday.

Check out the Mother of Dragons’ new ink she got to commemorate her eight seasons on the HBO hit:

Wrote Clarke: “MOD 4 LYFE!!!!” (that’s Mother of Dragons, of course). She credited celebrity inker @_dr_woo_ and noted: “this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies.”

Clarke previously told a reporter she was planning on getting the tattoo back in May. “‘I’m going to get a dragon right here [points at wrist] kind of flying away. So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.”

The move follows up on a couple of Clarke’s GoT co-stars also getting final season tattoos, with Sophie Turner getting a direwolf tattoo and Maisie Williams getting a tattoo of a certain line of dialogue.

GoT returns for its final season in 2019.

