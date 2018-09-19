Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker reads comments slamming the decision to cast her

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC AMERICA
Fall TV

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi
Network
BBC America
Clark Collis
September 19, 2018 at 08:40 PM EDT

We still don’t know too much about how Jodie Whittaker will portray the titular Time Lord in Doctor Who, when the new season of the science fiction show premieres on BBC America next month. But we do know the actress herself has a pretty decent sense of humor. Why? Because in a new video for the U.K.’s Stylist magazine, the Broadchurch star reads Internet comments reacting to the BBC’s decision to have a woman portray everyone’s favorite two-hearted alien for the first time. Some of the comments are positive. Others? Eh, not so much.

Check out the video below.

RELATED: A beginner’s guide to Doctor Who: 13 questions, answered

The new season of Doctor Who costars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole. The season premiere will start in the U.S. at the same time as the episode debuts in the U.K. on Oct. 7. The episode will then receive a special encore in its new regular primetime evening slot. It has also been announced that the premiere is titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”

Fall TV

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Sci-fi
Rating
TV-PG
run date
03/26/05
Cast
Jodie Whittaker,
Bradley Walsh,
Tosin Cole,
Mandip Gill
Network
BBC America
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Doctor Who

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now