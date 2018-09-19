We still don’t know too much about how Jodie Whittaker will portray the titular Time Lord in Doctor Who, when the new season of the science fiction show premieres on BBC America next month. But we do know the actress herself has a pretty decent sense of humor. Why? Because in a new video for the U.K.’s Stylist magazine, the Broadchurch star reads Internet comments reacting to the BBC’s decision to have a woman portray everyone’s favorite two-hearted alien for the first time. Some of the comments are positive. Others? Eh, not so much.

Check out the video below.

When Jodie Whittaker's role on @bbcdoctorwho was announced, the internet had something to say about it. Here's her reaction to some of the best (and worst) responses… @bbcpress pic.twitter.com/ScMRlh37Ty — Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) September 19, 2018

The new season of Doctor Who costars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole. The season premiere will start in the U.S. at the same time as the episode debuts in the U.K. on Oct. 7. The episode will then receive a special encore in its new regular primetime evening slot. It has also been announced that the premiere is titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”