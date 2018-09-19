Black-ish is celebrating a major milestone with a tribute to the High Priest of Pop.

The show’s upcoming 100th episode will feature a special tribute to Prince and his impact on The Johnson family, EW can exclusively reveal. The episode is also set to include a big musical component, which promises to showcase the characters in a way similar to the Hamilton-inspired season 4 premiere in 2017.

Black-ish is working with the late singer’s estate so that iconic songs like “Kiss,” “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and others can be included. The episode will air in November.

One of the show’s stars, Yara Shahidi (who plays Zoe), already shares a special connection to Prince. Her father Afshin was the pop star’s longtime photographer, and after watching her show, the notoriously reclusive Prince sent her an email congratulating her on her work, Time reported.

Yara told the outlet that her father’s relationship with the singer added to her family’s emphasis on “creative experiences, work relationships, and personal relationships.”

Prince was 57 when he was found dead in his Paisley Park compound on April 21, 2016. The autopsy was completed the next day. In June 2016, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the singer died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Black-ish returns to ABC for its season 5 premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 9 p.m. ET. The 100th episode of the series will be the fourth episode of this new season.