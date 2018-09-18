The Kravitz family rule Jimmy Fallon's Lip Sync Charades with Reese Witherspoon

Nick Romano
September 18, 2018 at 08:22 AM EDT

Take Jimmy Fallon’s Whisper Challenge, add a Charades element to it, and you have The Tonight Show‘s Lip Sync Charades. Whatever you want to call it, though, the Kravitz family are really good at it.

Lenny Kravitz and daughter Zoe Kravitz teamed up against Fallon and Reese Witherspoon for this late-night TV show segment. Teem Witherspoon ended up winning the whole shebang, but only because, in true Tonight Show fashion, that last round was worth a million gazillion points… or something. Meanwhile, the Kravitzes were in sync.

The teams took turns with one player sporting noise-cancelling headphones as the other lip synced to and acted out a song playing on stage.

“Brick House” by the Commodores? Give Zoe something hard to guess. “Fly Away”? That’s one of Lenny’s own songs, so of course he got it.

Though, we also can’t ignore the fact that in the final round Witherspoon guessed “Don’t Speak” within seconds. No doubt she’s a No Doubt fan.

