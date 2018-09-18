Emmys by the (Twitter) numbers: Here's what viewers were talking about

There were Emmy wins, Emmy snubs, Emmy firsts, and Emmy WTFs Monday night as the Television Academy gave out 2018’s batch of awards. We chronicled some of the highs and lows of the night, but, based on Twitter analytics, viewers had their attention focused elsewhere.

When director Glenn Weiss won an Emmy for helming the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, he proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, live on stage and became the most tweeted moment of the 2018 Emmys.

Peter Dinklage’s outstanding supporting actor win for Game of Thrones came in as the second most tweeted, followed by Matthew Rhys’ victory for The Americans, Regina King’s win for Seven Seconds, and Game of Thrones winning overall outstanding drama series.

Henry Winkler, a first time Emmy winner for Barry, got the most retweets of the night over all other celebrities in that room. A selfie with Ron Howard that also serves as a Happy Days reunion will do that.

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

Elsewhere, viewers couldn’t get over the fact that Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh did not win an Emmy (the reaction from Oh’s mom summed up the atmosphere pretty well).

See below for more highlights.

Most tweeted about celebrities of the night:

1. Sandra Oh (historic nomination followed by a snub)

2. Betty White (rise for the Golden Girl)

3. Darren Criss (Criss-mas came early for Darren Criss)

4. Peter Dinklage

5. Claire Foy

Most tweeted about shows of the night:

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Ryan Murphy dedicated the win to hate crime victims()

3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (the outstanding comedy victor()

4. This Is Us

5. The Crown (Foy for the win)