Constance Zimmer has a little thing to celebrate: The UnREAL star is featured in the premiere episode of ABC’s new ensemble drama A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things is a tearjerking, heartstring-tugging series about a group of friends who rethink their lives after one of them dies unexpectedly — and Zimmer (who also is slated to appear in the upcoming final season of Netflix’s House of Cards and voices a character on the streaming network’s animated hit BoJack Horseman) guest-stars in the premiere episode of the drama (Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET), appearing at the friend’s funeral.

ABC won’t reveal much about Zimmer’s character other than to say that she’s “someone from the group of friend’s past” (a group that includes characters played by Grimm‘s David Giuntoli, former Hawaii Five-0 star Grace Park, and Loudermilk‘s Ron Livingston).

A Million Little Things debuts Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.