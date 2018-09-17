Supergirl cast busts a move in very GIF-able season 3 gag reel clip

Chancellor Agard
September 17, 2018 at 11:52 AM EDT

The Supergirl cast knows how to get down!

While the CW superhero series has tons of battles and special effects, that doesn’t stop the cast from having a bit of fun in between takes. See: This adorable and exclusive gag reel clip from the Supergirl: The Complete Third Season set, which shows the cast busting a move. It’s a video that’s begging to GIF-ed; from Melissa Benoist joyfully strutting around set, to the cast doing what looks like their best Jackson 5 impression.

Check out the clip above. Hopefully it’ll hold you over until the Arrowverse’s next musical episode. 

In season 3, Supergirl (Benoist) went up against Reign (Odette Annable), a living Kryptonian weapon of mass destruction that was wreaking mayhem on Earth; joined forces with Mon-El (Chris Wood) and the Legion of Superheroes; and discovered that her mother Alura Zor-El (Erica Durance) was still alive.

Supergirl: The Complete Third Season will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday.

 

