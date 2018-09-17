Saturday Night Live wins Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at 2018 Emmys

Saturday Night Live has done it again.

Coming off its 2017 win, the series took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series during Monday’s 70th annual Emmy Awards. This marks the show’s fourth win in the category and 23rd nomination. The show was first nominated in 1976, the same year that it took home its first award in the category.

“Working on this show over the last month or so, when you’re urging everyone to talk for a very short time, it would be wrong for me to talk at length,” said SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who serves as an executive producer on the Emmys. “So let me just say, I love my job and I love the people that I work with, and that in 1975 when we started there were a lot of articles for most of that decade about how the networks wouldn’t be around much longer, and here we are, it’s 2018 and we’re the Emmys and we’re on NBC.”

This is the series’ latest win after already taking home 2018 Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Tiffany Haddish, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Reality, or Reality-Competition Series.

Saturday Night Live beat out fellow nominees At Home With Amy Sedaris, Drunk History, I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, Portlandia, and Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.