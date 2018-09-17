Now Roseanne Barr has really gone too far: She’s spoiling a TV show.

The former sitcom star has apparently revealed how her character dies on ABC’s upcoming spinoff The Conners.

So how does Roseanne Conner go out? Texting while driving accident? Plane crash? Deadly spider bite?

Nope, it’s a fate that’s rather topical for 2018 and has previously foreshadowed in the character’s past.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” Barr told Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away over the weekend. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Adam Rose/ABC/Getty Images

Barr then added she was pretty unhappy with how the writers seemingly decided to take her out of the show. She noted her canceled ABC show Roseanne laid the groundwork for her character to have an opioid problem last season by showing her taking too many pain pills and claimed that storyline was her idea. She said she had knee surgery three years ago and “there was a bit of a fight for me to quit and get off” opioids.

“I wanted to show [opioid struggle] in the show,” she said. “But I was never going to have Roseanne die of an opioid overdose. It’s so cynical and horrible. She should have died as a hero or not at all … It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

Perhaps Barr’s character should have more suitably perished from an Ambien overdose?

Of course, Barr could be wrong, or ABC could still change the storyline before The Conners premiere on Oct. 16. A representative for ABC said the had no comment on Barr’s statements. You can bet if Barr’s claim is correct that they’re probably not very pleased with her right now (But what are they gonna do? Fire her again?).

The Conners has a 10-episode order and stars John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

The first promo teased life without Roseanne:

“The spin-off will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago,” the network said in a statement.