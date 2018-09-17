The prank is on.

On the new Facebook Watch comedic prank show — executive produced by Kim Kardashian West — celebrities have to do every last thing they’re told by their family members in order to pull off an elaborate prank. Naturally, extreme embarrassment will ensue.

Premiering on Sept. 22, You Kiddin’ Me?! will bring the laughs — bible. The first episode of the web series sees Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian force their mom, Kris Jenner, to say ludicrous things via an ear piece to unsuspecting friends and strangers.

Later episodes in the first season — which consists of 10 episodes in total, with one episode dropping weekly — feature other celebs such as Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, WWE superstars Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins, and their families falling victim to equally ridiculous pranks — Saldana barks like a cat(?) and Rinna overturning tables.

You Kiddin’ Me?! premieres on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT here.

Watch the exclusive trailer above.