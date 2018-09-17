Julie Chen is leaving The Talk

Nice timing?

While the 70th annual Emmy Awards were airing live on NBC, CNN dropped a bomb exclusive about Julie Chen leaving The Talk. The CBS personality, who is married to ousted network chairman Leslie Moonves, will announce Tuesday that she’s leaving the daytime talk show, EW has confirmed.

On Thursday’s episode of Big Brother, Chen signed off with her married name in a clear sign that she stands with her husband, who was forced to resign after multiple women told The New Yorker that he sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Chen will remain on Big Brother for now.

Exclusive: @JulieChen will exit @TheTalkCBS on Tuesday via a videotaped message to viewers. Sources say she's staying on "Big Brother," though. Here's my full story https://t.co/Qj15JL6odd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 18, 2018

More to come…