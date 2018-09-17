Henry Winkler wins his first Emmy

The Fonz is finally an Emmy winner.

Forty-two years after his first nomination, Henry Winkler has won his first Emmy Award. On Monday night, the Happy Days alum won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as renowned acting coach Gene Cosineau on Barry.

“I only have 37 seconds; I wrote this 43 years ago,” said the 72-year-old actor, who has been nominated six times over his illustrious career. “Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you,” and tonight I got to clear the table.”

He proceeded to thank Barry co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, as well as his management team, wife, and children.

“Jed, Zoe, and Max, you can go to bed now, Daddy won!” (Editor’s note: His kids are all 35 years old and up).



“I was 27 when I started doing the Fonz,” he later told reporters backstage. “I’m now 72 standing in front of you with her [he points to Emmy]. Wow.”

