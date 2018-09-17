Henry Winkler wins his first Emmy

Barry

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
HBO
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
September 17, 2018 at 08:32 PM EDT

The Fonz is finally an Emmy winner.

Forty-two years after his first nomination, Henry Winkler has won his first Emmy Award. On Monday night, the Happy Days alum won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as renowned acting coach Gene Cosineau on Barry.

“I only have 37 seconds; I wrote this 43 years ago,” said the 72-year-old actor, who has been nominated six times over his illustrious career. “Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you,” and tonight I got to clear the table.”

He proceeded to thank Barry co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, as well as his management team, wife, and children.

“Jed, Zoe, and Max, you can go to bed now, Daddy won!” (Editor’s note: His kids are all 35 years old and up).
Emmys GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“I was 27 when I started doing the Fonz,” he later told reporters backstage. “I’m now 72 standing in front of you with her [he points to Emmy]. Wow.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.

Barry

type
TV Show
seasons
1
Genre
Comedy
Status
In Season
creator
Alec Berg,
Bill Hader
Cast
Bill Hader,
Henry Winkler
Network
HBO
Available For Streaming On
HBO Now
Complete Coverage
Barry

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now