Emmys red carpet live stream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show here

The biggest names in television will descend on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night for the 70th Emmy Awards and EW will be right there on the red carpet, reporting live to keep you involved in all the drama (…and comedy and variety sketches?).

Beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, PeopleNow host Jeremy Parsons alongside PEOPLE deputy editor JD Heyman, PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike, EW digital staff editor Gerrad Hall, and Chatter’s Rocsi Diaz will host the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show from the red carpet sidelines at the annual celebration of the best television has to offer. Don’t miss the PEOPLE and EW TV experts discuss all things fashion, predictions, and — of course — television with all the stars who pass by for interviews.

Viewers watching the pre-show via livestream on Twitter can send in questions using the hashtag #RedCarpetLive.

The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream on PEOPLE and EW’s streaming network, PeopleTV, in partnership with Twitter. The show can also be streamed from PEOPLE.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

The Emmy Awards will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting and confirmed presenters include Constance Wu, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Sandra Oh, and Kit Harington.

Watch the live show here and check back for a fashion roundup Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.