Diversity problem 'solved' in Emmys' opening musical number

The 70th Emmy Awards began not with a filmed bit but a musical number, and the song that everyone was singing was in the key of D: Diversity.

Saturday Night Live cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson welcomed viewers and Thompson informed McKinnon that Hollywood had made such progress on the pressing issue of diversity, that the matter had indeed been “solved.” This led the two to kick off a song-and-dance spectacle titled “We Solved it!” “We solved it/We got with the times/There’s room for all of our voices but mostly Shonda Rhimes.”

The music soon stopped to give a shout-out to Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who earned a place in Emmy history by becoming the first Asian actress nominated in the lead actress in a drama category. “It’s an honor just to be Asian,” Oh quipped from the audience.

The festivities resumed with Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, and Ricky Martin, as well as RuPaul, who carried a phone with the news that diversity had in fact not been solved.

Recently minted EGOT winner John Legend joined in as well on the singing and dancing, along with the One-of-Each dancers. Yes, the white male was represented, too, as Andy Samberg was lowered onto the stage on a moon sliver, only to be informed that he would have to exit the proceedings.

Watch all of the musical action above.

SNL “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che served as hosts of the Emmys.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, winners, and more.