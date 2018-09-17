Guess who NBC put in the Driver’s seat for the Saturday Night Live season premiere?

Yes, Adam Driver will host the season 44 premiere of the late-night sketch comedy show on Sept. 29, the network announced Monday. The Star Wars actor and Girls alum, who first hosted SNL in 2016, can be seen on the big screen in Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman. Driver returns to the Star Wars franchise with Episode IX next year.

Kanye West has been tapped as musical guest for the seventh time, with his most recent performance coming in 2016. West’s latest album, Ye, arrived in June and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In related Saturday Night Live news, “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 70th installment of the Emmy Awards, which airs live on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. You can read all about the duo’s plans for this year’s trophy fest, which is being executive-produced by SNL overlord Lorne Michaels, over here.