Maisie Williams joins cast of Rooster Teeth's animated show gen:LOCK

Maisie Williams has joined the cast of the new animated show gen:LOCK, it was revealed today. As previously announced, the Game of Thrones actress’ costars on the science fiction series include Michael B. Jordan and David Tennant.

Produced by the Austin-based Rooster Teeth, gen:LOCK focuses on a diverse team of young pilots who have been recruited to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as “mecha.” Williams will voice Cammie MacCloud, a mischievous Scottish hacker with boundless energy, and the youngest recruit to the gen:LOCK program.

“Working with Maisie is as fun as it gets,” said gen:LOCK showrunner Gray G. Haddock in a statement. “Her energy and the sense of humor she brings to Cammie is an absolute delight. I’m running out of superlatives to describe how perfect this cast works for the characters, but Maisie truly sounds exactly like how Cammie does in my head — she’s brilliant.”

Watch a new teaser for gen:LOCK above and check out a gif of Williams’ character below.

gen:LOCK will premiere in January 2019 exclusively on Rooster Teeth.