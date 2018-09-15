Anna Kendrick tells Stephen Colbert how she called Barack Obama an 'a—hole' to his face

How do you make former President Barack Obama laugh? For Anna Kendrick, it was all about calling him an a—hole and scolding him “for not knowing enough about the 50 states.”

Stephen Colbert brought up a photo Kendrick posted on social media in 2013 that showed the A Simple Favor actress making the president crack up. The Late Show host wanted to know what she said.

“I got an email saying, ‘Hey, do you want to meet the president?'” Kendrick began. “Naturally, I said, ‘Of what?’ and they were like, ‘The country, you idiot.'”

So she went to an event in Los Angeles to meet the commander in chief. She was the first to arrive — “I’m the loser of the group,” she joked — and ended up chatting with a Secret Service agent about living in Maine. When Obama finally came in, he put the focus on Kendrick for her movie Up in the Air, “which talked about the economy and the recession,” Kendrick recalled.

Later, Obama apparently went up to Kendrick and said, “I hope I didn’t embarrass you earlier?”

Her response: “Yeah, you’re such an a—hole.” The face Kendrick gave to Colbert after admitting that on television said it all.

The conversation with Obama then veered toward Kendrick’s Maine roots. “Thinking about my conversation with the Secret Service agent, I said, ‘Yes, and actually I was the first person here,'” the actress continued. “And I start to talk about his Secret Service agent and he goes, ‘Are people from Maine really punctual?’ And I was like, ‘You didn’t know that? You’re the president.'”

