Andi Mack season 3 premiere date and exclusive clip revealed

EW can exclusively reveal that Disney Channel’s Andi Mack will for its third season on October 8 and we have an exclusive clip from the premiere.

After a tearful goodbye between the title character and her longtime crush Jonah, the season 3 premiere, titled “The Boys Are Back,” finds Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) unsure about her feelings for the Ultimate Frisbee player as she waits for him to return from summer camp. Things become even more complicated on the love front when the young teen finds out who her best friend Buffy is dating. Meanwhile, Andi, Bex, and Celia are thrilled when beloved family members make surprise returns to Shadyside.

In the preview above, Mack is seen having fun with her mom, Bex (Lilan Bowden), as she gets a Pretty in Pink-style makeover.

Andi Mack has been a barrier-breaking series for the children’s network. The Disney Channel show featured the network’s first coming out storyline as Mack’s best friend Cyrus came to terms with his sexuality, as well as an early storyline in which Mack found out that her older sister was actually her mom.

Season 3 of Andi Mack premieres Monday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m ET on Disney Channel, Disney NOW, and Disney Channel VOD.