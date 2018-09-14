See how Will and Grace are handling becoming brother and sister in sneak peek

Will and Grace

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
NBC
Tomás Mier
September 14, 2018 at 09:13 PM EDT

“Whatever you do, do not think about Marilyn and Martin… having sex!”

In an exclusive clip of Will & Grace‘s upcoming season, Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), and Jack McFarlane (Sean Hayes) are seen giggling about Will Truman and Grace Adler’s parents getting married.

“The look on Will and Grace’s faces when his mother and her father said ‘I Do’ was priceless!” Karen belches.

“Oh! It was like that!” she then points at Will (Eric Cormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) who are staring blankly into the distance.

“Your paw’s inside your maw!” Karen later squeals, as Will takes a sip from a glass of whiskey.

“And nine months later, a dust baby!” Jack responds, bursting into laughter and slapping the table.

Will and Grace then respond angrily in unison, “COME OFF!”

Karen and Jack try not to laugh before Grace cries, “Why did your mother throw her garter? And why am I still holding it?”

The first episode of the show reboot’s second season (the show’s 10th total) will also see Grace accidentally running into Noah, a potential love interest, played by guest star David Schwimmer.

Will & Grace is set to premiere on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The Will & Grace reboot is nominated for five Emmy Awards.

Will and Grace

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Comedy
run date
09/21/98
Cast
Debra Messing,
Eric McCormack,
Sean Hayes,
Megan Mullally
Network
NBC
Complete Coverage
Will and Grace

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now