The Flash season 5 may the show’s best one yet — at least according to the Scarlet Speedster himself.

“I don’t want people’s expectations to be through the roof, but I really think this could be very similar to season 1 in [terms of] the heart and humor it had and the scope,” Grant Gustin tells EW.

One thing contributing to the season’s lighthearted tone is the arrival of Barry and Iris’ (Candice) daughter from the future Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), which essentially thrusts parenthood onto the couple. “They’re learning all of the lessons new parents learn when their kids grow up, but since she’s an adult it sort of adds this heightened scenario to all those decisions,” says EP Todd Helbing.

Although there’s some chilliness between Iris and Nora, the opposite is true of Barry and Nora’s dynamic. “The dynamic between Barry and Nora has been a lot of fun to play with. Nora really looks up to Barry, and they have a connection right away, and she brings out that kind of fun, more bubbly side of Barry that we don’t get to see quite as much anymore,” says Gustin.

But, this is The Flash, so we know the fun times can’t last long, which is due to season 5 big bad Cicada (Chris Klein). “We learn pretty early on, which shouldn’t come as a huge shock, that Nora being here actually has something to do with Cicada’s arrival,” says Gustin.

Cicada, the show’s second non-speedster big bad, is unlike any of the show’s previous final bosses, mostly due to his “unique” set of powers that poses a threat to all of Team Flash. “He can dampen other metahuman powers, and we don’t know at first how he’s able to do that. He’s got an edge that no other big bad has ever had. We don’t know who he is. He’s mysterious. He’s just kind of an intimidating, big scary man that can render pretty much all of these metahuman superheroes useless, more or less, in battle,” says Gustin. “He comes on really hard and fast the first time we meet him, so right away there’s an intimidation factor that’s through the roof, similar to Zoom.”

Adds Helbing, “The backstory that we created and sort of why he’s doing what he is doing this year is completely different, too. He’s more of a blue collar metahuman.”

The Flash returns Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on The CW.