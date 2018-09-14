Stephen Colbert rips into Trump for 'sickening' denial of hurricane deaths in Puerto Rico

Are these the worst tweets to have ever been tweeted by Trump… so far?

Stephen Colbert laid into President Donald Trump on The Late Show Thursday night after the commander in chief denied the death toll after the hurricanes in Puerto Rico as reported by his own government. Colbert called the tweets “sickening” and “in no way true.”

The title of the segment itself declared, “This Tweet Trumps All Other Horrible Trump Tweets.”

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico,” Trump wrote as Americans prepared for Hurricane Florence. “When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!”

At the request of Puerto Rican officials, researchers at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health conducted a study in August and estimated 2,975 died after Hurricane Maria. According to The New York Times, this was accepted by the Puerto Rican government and lawmakers from both parties.

“if you watch the show, you know we kid the president about being a terrible person,” Colbert said. “But in reality, it is much worse than we could have imagined. Trump has been laser-focused on hurricane response this week, just not this one [Florence]. He’s talking about the one a year ago because he’s been tweeting a lot about how good a job he did responding to Hurricane Maria that decimated Puerto Rico last year, resulting in the death of almost 3,000 American citizens. It’s hard to imagine anything more horrible than that, other than this tweet.”

Trump’s denial, Colbert later remarked, “had been pushed out of the front pages because of all the other bad news about Donald Trump. It’s kind of like he was on trial for littering and said on the stand, ‘I only threw my cup out of that window because I was distracted by the homeless man I ran over. Pretty sure he died of old age. Democrats pushed him in front of my car.'”