Claire is definitely not digging her new home.

In this exclusive photo from season 4 of Outlander, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) begrudgingly stands by her man at River Run, the North Carolina plantation owned and operated by the very 18th century matron Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

“There’s a likeness between the two women, but for Claire it’s very hard to get past the fact that Jocasta is a plantation owner with slaves,” Balfe tells EW. “Jocasta doesn’t understand what Claire’s concerns are. That stops them from being able to really form any proper bond.”

The early episodes of the new season are a testament to the work of production designer Jon Gary Steele and the magicians in computer imagery, who made a green swath of land in Scotland look like a southern-style plantation.

“Going in this year, we knew we were going to have to allocate more money to visual effects, knowing that Scotland was going to have to play North Carolina,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts tells EW. “It’s our most challenging season.”

