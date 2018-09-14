Jimmy Fallon and Justin Bieber run wild in Central Park in disguise

The Tonight Show (TV Show)

type
TV Show
Genre
Talk Show
Network
NBC
placeholder
Nick Romano
September 14, 2018 at 08:37 AM EDT

New Yorkers see a lot of weird things all the time. It’s woven into the fabric of our daily commute on the subway. So two random gents running about Central Park and dancing to Justin Bieber‘s “What Do You Mean?” while wearing a mustachioed disguise isn’t going to faze most of us.

What will — and what did for some people enjoying the park’s famous Bethesda Fountain — is if those two guys end up being Bieber and Jimmy Fallon.

To kick off The Tonight Show‘s big live taping direct from Central Park, these two goofballs continued Fallon’s long tradition of going undercover with celebrities to do something crazy. It’s no busking in the NYC subways with Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5, but crashing a family picnic and running circles around joggers was a sight.

Other celebs popping in for Fallon’s big night were Blake Lively (A Simple Favor), singer Carrie Underwood, and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).

The Tonight Show (TV Show)

type
TV Show
Genre
Talk Show
run date
02/24/14
Status
In Season
Network
NBC
Complete Coverage
The Tonight Show (TV Show)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now