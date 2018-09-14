New Yorkers see a lot of weird things all the time. It’s woven into the fabric of our daily commute on the subway. So two random gents running about Central Park and dancing to Justin Bieber‘s “What Do You Mean?” while wearing a mustachioed disguise isn’t going to faze most of us.

What will — and what did for some people enjoying the park’s famous Bethesda Fountain — is if those two guys end up being Bieber and Jimmy Fallon.

To kick off The Tonight Show‘s big live taping direct from Central Park, these two goofballs continued Fallon’s long tradition of going undercover with celebrities to do something crazy. It’s no busking in the NYC subways with Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5, but crashing a family picnic and running circles around joggers was a sight.

Other celebs popping in for Fallon’s big night were Blake Lively (A Simple Favor), singer Carrie Underwood, and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).