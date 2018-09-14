Jean Smart told the 24 producers to take her character off her meds

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Jean Smart had one request during her Emmy-nominated run on 24: Get her character off her meds.

Season 5 was the high point for 24 as the show took home the Emmy for Best Drama, and a big part of that was the addition of Smart as First Lady Martha Logan, who was dealing with mental health issues and her husband possibly being the worst president of all-time. But at a certain point in the adrenaline-filled season, Smart tired of playing the more stable version of Martha.

“She had a lot of dichotomies,” says Smart on the latest episode of People TV’s Couch Surfing. “I remember partway through the season, I said to the producers, ‘Since she’s back on her meds she’s kind of boring and preachy, can we get her off her meds again?’ And they went, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ So she got a lot more unstable again and it was a lot more fun, a lot more interesting.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jean Smart’s character might have a diminished role in Legion season 3

Watch the video above to hear Smart talk about working with Gregory Itzin and not working with Kiefer Sutherland.