Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman makes overall deal with Amazon

A Game of Thrones writer-producer is going to be making new shows for Amazon.

Emmy-winner Bryan Cogman has struck a deal with Amazon Studios to create new content.

Along with GoT showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, Cogman is the only writer who has been on the HBO drama since the show’s first season. He’s penned episodes such as season 7’s “Stormborn,” season 4’s “The Laws of Gods and Men,” and season 3’s “Kissed by Fire.” On the feature side, Cogman wrote Disney’s upcoming remake of The Sword in the Stone and is currently working on The Haunted Mansion.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“We’re proud to be in business with Bryan, who has written some of the most memorable and exhilarating television in recent history,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head Television, Amazon Studios. “His storytelling prowess is undeniable, and we cannot wait to introduce his voice to our Prime Video audience.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to start the next phase of my career with Amazon. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to start writing,” added Cogman.

Cogman’s work on GoT continues into the eighth and final season of the series, which premieres in 2019.