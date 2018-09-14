For more fall TV coverage, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands today, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

For three seasons of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, fans have followed Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) on her search for happiness. The journey started when she left her job in New York City and moved to West Covina, California — only two hours from the beach! (four in traffic) — in the hope of rekindling her relationship with her summer-camp boyfriend, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III). It kind of worked for a while, until Josh jilted her at the altar at the end of season 2. Along the way, Rebecca fell for Josh’s best friend, Greg (who will be played by Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin in season 4, replacing Santino Fontana), as well as her boss, Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster); was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder; and told enough lies to embarrass Pinocchio.

During the season 3 finale, Rebecca attempted to make amends for everything in a climactic courtroom scene as she confessed to (kind of) trying to kill another (kind of) ex, Trent (Paul Welsh). “It was a slightly misguided opportunity to take responsibility for everything by pleading guilty in a metaphysical sense,” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna says. “But they don’t put you in jail for very long for metaphysical crimes.”

Before Rebecca returns to Whitefeather & Associates in episode 3 of the show’s final season, she’ll have just enough jail time for at least one musical number — in her case, a take on Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango,” titled “Everyone’s Got a Story.” (See the photo below.)

“Rebecca herself is a musical-theater fangirl and goes into it with that mentality,” Bloom says. “I’m doing a high schooler performing their idea of ‘Cell Block Tango.’” Adds supervising producer/songwriter Jack Dolgen, “It’s making fun of the fact that jail isn’t a sexy, romantic thing.”

Robert Voets/The CW

The moment Rebecca went to jail in the season 3 finale, the number became a topic of discussion among fans. “It’s one of the few times we’ve done a number in response to people asking if we’re going to do a certain number,” Bloom says. “It’s the obvious choice.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.