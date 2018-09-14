Haleigh from Big Brother on how everything went wrong

Haleigh Broucher’s time in the Big Brother house always seemed like one step forward, two steps back. She became the BB Hacker, but then her power got wasted. She became HOH, but then her power got wasted. Her showmance partner won HOH… and then proceeded to vote out their one ally in the house.

Suffice it to say, it was a frustrating run for the 21-year-old college student, ending with her elimination in Thursday’s live episode. But what was the most frustrating moment of all? Does she regret revealing her identity as the hacker? Whose goodbye messages does she believe? And what does the future hold for her and Faysal outside the house? We asked Haleigh all that and more on her way to the jury house. (Also read our exit interview with Brett right here.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How much crying did you do in the Diary Room this season exactly?

HALEIGH BROUCHER: Oh my goodness. I feel like I cried most of the summer. It is funny because I am not really that emotional outside of the house, but it is a pressure cooker in there and everything just seemed very sad to me all the time.

Which was more frustrating, losing out on your HOH due to the hacker, or having Fessy as HOH evict an ally in Scottie?

Fessy’s HOH for sure because that one was out of my hands and it was an intentional shot at an ally.

You took a shot at Tyler when you were the Hacker. Do you regret doing that, and do you regret coming clean and telling the house that it was you?

I don’t regret taking the shot or coming clean. Obviously it wasn’t in the plan, but I thought at the time Tyler was a great competitor that was going to make it very far. I was right. I saw an opportunity and I took it. As far as coming clean about the hacker, I felt that was something I needed to do.

Kaycee and Angela told you it was Brett’s fault you were gone while Brett blamed it on them and Tyler. Whom do you believe and why?

I guess I would believe a combination of the three. I think there was a large part of Brett saying what he did, but I also think that Kaycee, Angela, and Tyler wanted me gone so I think Brett just gave them a reason to justify it further. So a combination of both.

A lot can change between now and the finale, but who do you think is playing the best game in the house so far and why?

I think Kaycee is playing a very good game but I also think Brett must be doing pretty well. It is so hard to know because I think there is a lot going on that I do not know about. Honestly, I’m rooting for JC to come through.

What about the flip side? Who in the house is playing the worst game and why?

I don’t even feel like I have a foot to stand on with that question. I’m worried that JC isn’t positioned great. Although he has no loyalties to get him in trouble, he has no loyalties to fall on. That is how I saw it.

Finally, what kind of relationship would you like to have with Faysal outside of the house?

Obviously, I want us to stay close. I think Fessy is great and I am very glad to have met him. I want to see where it goes and be a good relationship.

