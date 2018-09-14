Brett from Big Brother reacts to being betrayed by alliance

Brett Robinson loves himself some Brett. But the other folks in Big Brother did not love him enough to keep him in the house. Brett was blindsided in the second of Thursday’s double eviction episode when Angela and Tyler used the power of veto to put him on the block and out of the game.

What does the 25-year-old cybersecurity engineer make of Angela and Tyler’s “two steps ahead” comments? Why does he think they turned on him? What does he have to say about some of his own harsh goodbye messages? And how is he feeling about his impending reunion with Rockstar? We asked Brett all that and more, and because he was not in the diary room, he did not have to scream his responses. (You can also read our exit interview with Haleigh right here.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Ultimately, why do you think you were voted out?

BRETT ROBINSON: I think that Tyler was given two offers: either to stay loyal to Angela or stay loyal to me. And based on who won the veto, he would have gone with that offer. I was in Level 6 with Tyler, I made a final 2 with Tyler, and I came to him with the offer to turn on Level 6 early, so he could smell the mutiny and that made him nervous that I might turn on him.

What do you make of Angela’s comment at the Veto Ceremony that she was one step ahead, and then Tyler chiming in and saying two steps?

First, I found it very cute and very telling. I hope the other Houseguests can see that strong alliance. I saw this coming from a mile away and I could see their relationship getting closer, so I was trying to get in there to break it up before they got too close. She was the only person that made me nervous that Tyler would pick her over me if we made it to Final 3. He wanted to show loyalty to Angela by making that comment.

You had some pretty harsh words in some of your goodbye messages to people. Why kick future jury members whose votes you may need later on their way out the door?

I think the only harsh words were to Rockstar and Fess, and those were people I never got along with from the start. So why not give people what they want. You have to realize your position in the ecosystem. I was in a lower tier than Tyler because he had won people over. I was hoping to create more of a public display, so anyone would choose me from a final 3 to go into a final 2, so that if I didn’t win that last HOH, they would choose to sit next to me.

When Scottie came back in the house he told you how much the jury disliked Angela. You then wanted to target her, thinking sending her out would win favor with the jury. But if you knew they didn’t like her, wouldn’t she have been better as someone to go to the end with?

Yeah, absolutely. I thought about that many times. But I was also aware of Angela’s relationship with Tyler and Kaycee, and if we made it to the final 3, there is no way she would have picked me over either of them. She was very loyal to Tyler and Kaycee.

A lot can change between now and the finale, but who do you think is playing the best game in the house so far and why?

Tyler made the strong move in terms of competitions, but he has a lot of blood on his hands, especially burning a final 2. There is still JC and Sam, who have no blood on their hands. I’d say Sam, because she has still remained in the house after all of this time and she hasn’t burned anyone. I think she has been throwing competitions ever since her HOH to appear as less of a threat.

What about the flip side? Who in the house is playing the worst game and why?

I would say Angela. Don’t get me wrong, I throw my jabs out there, but I never make it personal. But I think Angela, on a personal level, has really rubbed some people the wrong way. Granted, she is setting herself up to get taken to the end, which is a strategy that I tried. But I would be very very shocked if she made it to the end.

Finally, how do you feel about being reunited with Rockstar at the jury house?

[Laughs]. How do you feel about waking up for work at 4 in the morning? It sucks, but I have to do it.

