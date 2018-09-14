The Arrowverse has found its Lois Lane!

EW has learned that Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch will play the intrepid Daily Planet reporter in this year’s three-night DC TV crossover, which will introduce Ruby Rose’s Batwoman into the Arrowverse. At this point, however, it’s unclear how Lois will figure into the story — mostly because the CW still hasn’t revealed what the crossover is about.

This year’s event includes The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, but not DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. In addition to Batwoman and Lois Lane’s Arrowverse debuts, the crossover will also feature Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, who will appear in all three episodes.

When it was announced that both Superman and Lois Lane would be joining Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), the Flash (Grant Gustin), and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in this year’s crossover, Gustin told EW that he expected the entire event to “pretty epic.” “To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” said The Flash star in August. “So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers.”

Tulloch’s previous credits include Concussion, Parkland, Quarterlife, and Chronic.

The three-night Arrowverse crossover begins Sunday, Dec. 9 with The Flash at 8 p.m., then continues on Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. with Arrow, and concludes on the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.