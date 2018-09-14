Cassandra Jean Amell joins Arrowverse crossover as Nora Fries, Mr. Freeze's wife

The upcoming Arrowverse is going to be a true family affair.

Cassandra Jean Amell has been cast as Nora Fries, the wife of Mr. Freeze, in this year’s CW superhero event, which will include Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow, which means she will be starring alongside husband and Arrow star Stephen Amell.

Paul Zimmerman/FilmMagic

The actress joins jam-packed roster of actors and superheroes. In addition to the normal casts of the shows, Ruby Rose and Elizabeth Tulloch will be introduced as Batwoman and Lois Lane, respectively, while Tyler Hoechlin will return as Superman.

Amell’s television debut was a contestant on America’s Next Top Model and she has since appeared on One Tree Hill, Hart of Dixie, and Mad Men.

The three-night Arrowverse crossover begins Sunday, Dec. 9 with The Flash at 8 p.m., then continues on Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. with Arrow, and concludes on the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.