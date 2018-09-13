After years of fighting his “destiny,” Dean Winchester finally said yes. In Supernatural‘s season 13 finale, Dean allowed archangel Michael to use him as a vessel in order to save his brother, Sam — and the world — by fighting, and ultimately defeating Lucifer. The plan worked … until it didn’t.

By the end of the finale, Michael had run off with Dean’s vessel, and as season 14 begins, he’s still nowhere to be found, the effects of which can be seen in EW’s exclusive season 14 photos, below, one of which features Sam’s grief beard. “Sam’s not worried about sleeping or eating or shaving,” Jared Padalecki says. “He’s trying to figure out what happens with different people’s vessels and different angels.”

But as far as Michael is concerned, he has a vision, and when the season begins, he’s not wasting a moment in trying to turn said vision into a reality. “Michael looks around and sees this very flawed creation,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says. “He sees a way to start over. Basically, he wants to make a better world.” In Michael’s mind, a better world is one without humans, so the only bit of good news for anyone who doesn’t have wings is that Michael won’t have an angel army backing him up this time. Mostly because there are fewer than 10 angels still in existence on this earth. “He’s taking a moment to assess the landscape,” Jensen Ackles says. “How useful are these angels; are they worth saving or teaming up with?”

That assessment will involve Michael coming face-to-face with the angel Jo (as seen below). “He utilizes that meeting as an assessment of the greater realm of angels that exists,” Ackles says. “And she’s not necessarily the best representation of the angels that are out there, because she kind of has her own agenda and is a bit rogue. So his meeting with her does prove to be a little different than anticipated, which makes for an interesting dynamic.”

Check out both photos below:

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.