Julie Chen stands by husband Les Moonves with Big Brother sign-off

In the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations against her husband Les Moonves, Julie Chen has stayed mostly quiet. After the first wave of accusations, Chen to took to Twitter on July 27 with a statement, saying “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

She then went on The Talk on July 30 and opened the show by saying, “Some of you may be aware of what has been going on in my life for the past few days. I have issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

And she has not made another statement regarding her husband, not after another round of allegations came to light, and not after Moonves was ousted at CBS. Chen has even been absent from her hosting duties on The Talk — which launched its new season on Monday — all week. But she finally broke her silence in an unusual way at the end of Thursday night’s episode of Big Brother. As she signed off, Chen said “From outside the Big Brother house with Brett, I am Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.”

It was the first time in the history of the show that Chen has used the Moonves surname while signing off, a clear indication that she still supports her husband amid the accusations levied against him in two blistering New Yorker articles by Ronan Farrow. We may have to wait until her return to The Talk to hear more.