John Legend will join The Voice as a coach in season 16

Fresh off his EGOT, John Legend isn’t slowing down. NBC announced Thursday that the famous singer will be joining The Voice as a coach for season 16, which will debut in spring 2019. Replacing Jennifer Hudson, Legend will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as host Carson Daly.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift,” Legend said in a statement. “I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

After scoring a Creative Arts Emmy on Sunday for his role as an executive producer on Jesus Christ Superstar, Legend has officially scored an EGOT (winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony). Legend won his Oscar in 2015 for his original song “Glory” for Selma, and scored a Tony in 2017 for producing the revival of August Wilson’s Jitney. Legend has also scored 10 Grammys over the course of his music career. He has a chance to score a second Emmy as well, for lead performance in Jesus Christ Superstar.

So, in addition to instructing The Voice contestants in the ways of music, Legend can also give advice about staying humble and winning awards.

The Voice returns for its 15th season Sept. 24.