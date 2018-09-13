James Corden spoofs Kanye West's 'I Love It' with equally wacky video

If you thought Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It” video was nuts, here’s James Corden and Reggie Watts raising the bar of absurdity.

“This is The Late Late Show. You’ll love it,” they sing in a segment that opened Wednesday night’s show.

Corden and Watts suited up in oversized, boxy outfits worn by West and Pump in the original video. As Watts rapped about “desk in the chair, we follow [Stephen] Colbert,” Corden dropped a Cher reference: “Last week we had Cher, her talent’s so rare. So fix yourself a drink, recline your armchair.”

Corden is coming off the hype of his Creative Arts Emmy win this past weekend, having been honored for work on his Late Late Show spin-off, Carpool Karaoke on Apple. His “You’ll Love It” raps aren’t just for show. People really do love him.