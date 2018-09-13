Blumhouse scare-ifies your favorite holidays in trailer for horror event series Into the Dark

Do you look forward to Halloween and Thanksgiving and all the other red-letter days in the calendar? Then it might be best to avoid the trailer for the new Hulu and Blumhouse horror collaboration Into the Dark. This event series will include 12 standalone, feature-length stories that will be released on the first Friday of every month throughout the year. Each story will be themed to the month’s holiday and provide audiences with a brand-new fright of the season.

The first episode is titled The Body (premiering Oct. 5 on Hulu) and concerns a hitman who finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night while wearing a costume. Meanwhile, in the Dermot Mulroney-starring Flesh and Blood (Nov. 2), a teenager suffering from agoraphobia begins to suspect that she is in danger on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Hulu

Exclusively watch the trailer for Into the Dark, above.