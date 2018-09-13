How to Get Away With Murder trailer shows a new class... and a wedding

Annalise is stepping back into a classroom – and looking more formidable than ever.

In this new teaser for season 5 of How to Get Away with Murder, Viola Davis’ indubitable alter-ego declares, “This is not a class at all. This is a sacrifice. Brutal, mean, depressing. But that’s what it costs to change the world. So who wants in?”

She seems happy, for a second. She’s getting down at what looks to be the wedding of Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Conrad (Jack Falahee). But then Frank (Charlie Weber) comes in with news that seems to be really bad — particularly since Annalise slaps him silly.

How to Get Away with Murder returns on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. ET to ABC.