“We’re here to help them.”

Julia Roberts’ Heidi can be heard repeating this over and over again in the new trailer for Amazon’s Homecoming, debuting Nov. 2.

Heidi is a caseworker at the titular agency which is allegedly helping soldiers readjust to life at home. But something is…off. As Heidi gets closer to her patient Walter (Stephan James), she begins to suspect that the program has darker elements.

Homecoming, based on the podcast by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg (who also serve as showrunners), jumps back and forth from the past when Heidi works at Homecoming to four years into the future when she has zero memory of that experience. What exactly happened at Homecoming? That’s the mystery at the center of this paranoia thriller directed and executive produced by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).