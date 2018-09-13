Emma Stone is mistaken for Emma Watson on Billy on the Street

We’ve heard of Jessica Chastain getting mistaken for Bryce Dallas Howard, but confusing Emma Stone and Emma Watson? Get it together, New York.

The La La Land Oscar winner joined Billy Eichner for the latest Billy on the Street where they accosted pedestrians to see if Stone should be more like Brie Larson and get on Instagram already. One bystander was asked about his favorite Emma Stone movies, to which he replied Harry Potter.

I’m gonna stop you right there: Yes, Watson replaced Stone in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, but the fact there are people out in the world who can’t tell the difference between all the Emmas of Hollywood is criminal. Thankfully, other New Yorkers, like the guy who watched La La Land five times, knows who they are.

Eichner reacted in proper Billy on the Street fashion. “Why couldn’t you be Emma Watson?” he asked Stone.

Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Kate McKinnon are some of the other names popping up on this season of Billy on the Street, produced by Funny or Die and Lyft Entertainment. Maybe people will know who they are.