Deadwax trailer features a killer vinyl record

In Shudder’s new TV show Deadwax, Hannah Gross (Mindhunter) plays Etta, a young woman who works as a scavenger of scarce records for rich clientele. She’s got a gift for tracking down the rarest of the rare, even if it involves a little breaking and entering. Her most recent score includes an especially unusual piece, legendary in collectors’ circles: a “key” record from master sound engineer Lyle M. Lytton, and one of only three in existence. She sells it off, but her curiosity goes into overdrive when the police discover that one of these records is linked to the death of another record collector. That gruesome demise puts the law and Etta on the same track, trying to unwind the mystery behind these wicked acetates.

Deadwax is directed by Graham Reznick, whose previous credits include co-writing the video game Until Dawn and the Dave Bautista-starring action-thriller, Bushwick. The show costars Ted Raimi.

Deadwax will be shown in its entirety at the upcoming Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX.

Watch the trailer for the show, above.