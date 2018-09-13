Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Harry Potter memes with Jimmy Fallon

Some of these Harry Potter memes are as tired as that line “you have your mother’s eyes,” but not so much to Daniel Radcliffe, who only just discovered the magic of internet wizardry with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday night.

Fallon got Radcliffe’s first reactions to some classic Potter pics, like the “Harry Pugger” pug dressed up as the Boy Who Lived and the Quidditch spin on Jay-Z’s “99 Problems.” The actor gave his official “great” grade to the one that read, “If you’re havin’ Qudditch problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but a Snitch ain’t one.”

“What’s cool about that stuff is that as a kid — you’re just insecure at that age — I never felt cool at any point playing that character,” Radcliffe said. “These things sort of go like, no, people thought I was pretty cool.”

He then told Fallon the inside scoop to one specific Potter meme, featuring an image of a lonely Radcliffe sitting outside at a cafe. “Thinkin’ bout all them school loans wondering if your wizardry degree gonna work out,” it read. “That’s me years ago out for lunch or something realizing there was a paparazzi to my right and thinking, ‘Ugh, what do I do?'” according to Radcliffe.

The actor may now be starring on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact, but it’s clear Harry Potter will never be some Dobby that he used to know.