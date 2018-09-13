Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teaser trailer is… chilling!

This isn’t the Sabrina Spellman of the Melissa Joan Hart era. This is the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the first teaser trailer from Netflix lives up to its name.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa developed this new series based on his own gothic horror comic series of the same name. Just like on the pages of that book, it’s young Sabrina’s 16th birthday in the new footage.

There are many other references here to the source material, including what appears to be the Devil’s book, which any budding witch approaching the big 1-6 must sign in order to embrace her supernatural destiny and become a devout practitioner of Satan’s ways. The moody teaser also embraces the spooky atmosphere of the comics, which paid homage to classic horror like Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

And whaddya know? There’s an Exorcist-inspired episode in the works.

As a budding half-witch, half-human, this version of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) must choose between the path of light and the path of darkness. On the mortal side is high school hunk Harvey (Ross Lynch). On the witch side, however, are more fun things, like ritualistic curses, cannibalism, and jaunting about the dark woods with Lucifer.

Blow the candles and make a wish. Something witchy is coming your way tomorrow. #CAOS pic.twitter.com/9y1OhVNg83 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) September 12, 2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which Aguirre-Sacasa promises won’t crossover with Riverdale, also stars Homeland‘s Miranda Otto as Sabrina’s Aunt Zelda, Wonder Woman‘s Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Grown-ish‘s Gavin Leatherwood as warlock Nicholas Scratch, and Midsomer Murders‘ Chance Perdomo as Sabrina’s warlock cousin Ambrose.

Oct. 26 is the day Sabrina’s adventures begin with season 1 on Netflix. Until then, let’s all wish the new enchantress a very special happy birthday.