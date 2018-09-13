Aaron Paul cast in Westworld season 3

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is headed to Westworld.

Paul has joined the HBO sci-fi drama for season 3, EW has confirmed.

The move marks the Emmy winner’s first cable TV series regular role since his work on the AMC drug drama.

There are no details yet on Paul’s character.

I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld pic.twitter.com/tmjGQA2kq8 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 13, 2018

The move comes as another leading man on Westworld, James Marsden, got snatched up by Netflix earlier this week to costar in its dark comedy series Dead To Me — potentially signaling the end of Marsden’s involvement in the HBO drama.

Since Breaking Bad wrapped in 2013, Paul has starred in Hulu’s low-profile drama The Path and shot Apple’s upcoming series Are You Sleeping.

Westworld season 3 has no premiere date yet, though a 2020 return seems increasingly likely.