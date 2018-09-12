Trevor Noah runs down Trump's history of being 'totally weird' about 9/11

On Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President Donald Trump wrote “the most factually accurate thing” he’s tweeted about in months, Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. The message read, “17 years since September 11th!” which the host says is at least progress from claiming “fine people on both sides.” However, Noah went back into the archives to show just how “totally weird” Trump has been about 9/11.

There was that time when Trump, on the day of Sep. 11, 2001, said, “40 Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan and it was actually before the World Trade Center was the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest, and now it’s the tallest.”

Then there was that other time he tweeted, “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”

What about those other times when he lied about “thousands and thousands” of Arab people “cheering” from New Jersey as the towers came down, when he claimed to have “helped a little bit,” or when he said “7/11” instead of 9/11?

“How do you mess up a date of an event named after the date?” Noah asked. “You just have to remember three numbers.”

That’s why the late-show host thinks Trump’s latest tweet “is not really that bad.”

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

“In fact,” he added, “it’s probably Trump’s best 9/11 observance yet. And if you don’t think so, you’re a hater and a loser.”